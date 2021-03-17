Activist pleads not guilty to spending donations for own use

The Toledo Blade reports that 32-year-old Sir Maejor Page, also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to money laundering and wire fraud counts.

FBI officials say the Toledo resident created and operated a Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta social media page and registered it as a nonprofit with state and federal officials in 2016. In 2019, the group’s charity tax exemption was revoked and the corporation dissolved after the required paperwork wasn’t filed, but the group remained listed as a nonprofit on social media sites and took in hundreds of thousands of dollars over the summer, authorities said.