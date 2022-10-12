Acquisition makes Bomgaars 2nd largest farm retailer in US

Bomgaars announced in a news release Wednesday that it has acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home, based in Moberly, Missouri. The acquisition was part of a larger mega-deal approved Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission for Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company to take over Orscheln Farm and Home, which has 167 stores in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.

To mitigate anti-trust concerns, the commission required many of the Orscheln locations be bought by a third-party participant. Missouri-based farm retailer Buchheit bought another dozen Orscheln stores, leaving Tractor Supply to acquire 81 Orscheln locations, according to the Sioux City Journal.