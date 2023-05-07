Acosta sparks Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over DC United

DC United has lost its last two meetings with Cincinnati after posting a 4-0-3 record in the first seven match-ups. Cincinnati beat DC United 5-2 in October. DC United yielded just four total goals to Cincinnati the first seven times they played.

DC United entered play on a four-match win streak in all competitions — its longest win streak since a five-match run late in the 2018 season.

United outshot Cincinnati 13-11 with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Roman Celentano totaled four saves for Cincinnati. Tyler Miller stopped two shots in goal for DC United.

DC United returns home to host Nashville on Saturday. Cincinnati is idle.

