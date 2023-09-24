Acosta leads Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over Charlotte

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta had a goal and an assist to propel FC Cincinnati to a 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Álvaro Barreal found the net unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to put Cincinnati up 1-0 at halftime. It was the fourth goal this season for Barreal.

Cincinnati (18-4-8) took a two-goal lead when Aaron Boupendza used an assist from Acosta in the 50th minute to find the net for a fourth time this season. Acosta scored his 15th goal — to put him in a three-way tie for the league lead — when he took a pass from Obinna Nwobodo in the 78th minute for a 3-0 lead.

Roman Celentano did not have to make a save to earn the clean sheet for Cincinnati. Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte (7-10-12).

Cincinnati improves to 2-1-1 in four all-time meetings with Charlotte.

Charlotte entered the match have played to draws in nine of its 11 previous matches, including four straight.

Charlotte travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

