ACLU sues Ohio GOP lawmakers over redistricting records

The new system, which is meant to fight gerrymandering in the state, requires an independent commission to finish redrawing legislative districts by Sept. 1. It sets a Sept. 30 deadline for the state’s General Assembly to complete a new map of congressional districts.

The number of congressional districts in Ohio was reduced from 16 to 15 with the release of new census data in late April. Updated U.S. House maps will need to reflect that loss of a district.

The U.S. Census Bureau has said it anticipates detailed population data to arrive in the states around Aug. 16 — more than four months after the April 1 date on which it normally arrives — due to the impact of the coronavirus.