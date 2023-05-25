Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher convicted of raping students, could face life in prison

Greene resigned from a high school for the arts in 2014 and later began working at Cuyahoga Community College, where the abuse continued until 2019, according to prosecutors.

A message seeking comment was left with Greene's attorney on Thursday.

In 2021, the Cleveland public school district agreed to pay a $3.25 million settlement after eight former students filed a lawsuit accusing the school of failing investigate past claims of sexual abuse against Greene.

Greene had been found not guilty of sexual battery charges involving a student in 2004 and returned to teaching that year.

The students' lawsuit said the school allowed Greene to continue to share hotel rooms with students on school-sanctioned trips.

After resigning in 2014, Greene began teaching at Cuyahoga Community College's dance academy for children. The college has denied being aware of Greene’s past claims of sexual abuse.