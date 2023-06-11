Abreu homers, drives in 3 as Astros hold off Guardians 6-4 following marathon series opener

France’s second straight solid outing — he went a season-high seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels in his previous start — allowed manager Dusty Baker to rest his relievers after using six on Friday.

Abreu connected in Houston’s thee-run first off McKenzie, who was making just his second start after missing two months with a shoulder strain. McKenzie was lifted after five innings and 92 pitches.

Down 5-1, the Guardians, who never led Friday's game until Brennan's walk-off double in the 14th, made things interesting with a pair of runs in the seventh.

José Ramírez's RBI single chased France, and Josh Naylor's run-scoring single off reliever Bryan Abreu made it 5-3 before the right-hander struck out pinch-hitter Josh Bell with runners at second and third.

Cleveland put the first two on in the ninth with a single and error, but Pressly struck out Ramírez, gave up a sacrifice fly and then whiffed Brennan.

The Astros didn't waste any time getting to McKenzie, who beat them twice last season while holding them to one run in 15 innings.

Abreu appears to be emerging from an extended power outage. Houston slugger's, who didn't hit his first homer of the season until May 28, drove a 2-2 pitch from McKenzie over the wall in left-center for his third homer.

COMEBACK STORY

The Guardians made history with their litany of late-game rallies Friday. They scored the tying or go-ahead run in the seventh, ninth, 12th, 13th and 14th innings.

According to OptaSTATS, Cleveland is the first team in the modern era to erase a deficit in five separate innings after the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Ryne Stanek was placed on the bereavement/family medical emergency list shortly before the game. Houston didn't have time to fill the roster spot before game time.

Guardians: All-Star 2B Andrés Giménez was not in the starting lineup after twisting his arm during Friday's game. He came in as a pinch hitter.

UP NEXT

With rain in Sunday's forecast, the Guardians moved the start of series finale up an hour to 12:40 p.m. Astros RHP Brandon Bielak (3-2, 3.35 ERA) will face Cleveland's Shane Bieber (4-3, 3.57).

