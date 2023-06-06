Abbott allows 1 hit in six innings of his MLB debut as Reds beat Brewers 2-0

Cincinnati carried the 1-0 lead and Abbott took a no-hitter into the fourth inning. That’s when Stephenson doubled the Reds’ output with his third homer of the year, a 363-foot shot to right-center.

Abbott allowed his only hit of the game in the fifth when Joey Wiemer doubled to left.

Abbott got out of the sixth and then was pulled. Four of his six strikeouts came on a fastball. The others came via his curveball.

Cincinnati relievers Buck Farmer and Lucas Sims and closer Alexis Diaz completed the combined three-hitter. Diaz picked up his 14th save.

Wiemer had two of the Brewers' hits, while Owen Miller accounted for the other.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 3B Luis Urías was activated from the 60-day injured list. Monday was Urías' first game since straining his left hamstring on opening day. 1B Darin Ruf was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Ruf suffered a laceration in his right knee and has a non-displaced fracture of his patella on Friday when he ran into a tarp while chasing a foul ball.

Reds: LF Nick Senzel was a late scratch due to a sore right knee. RF Jake Fraley was also scratched from the lineup due to allergies. CF TJ Friedl participated in batting practice. Friedl was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Milwaukee returns home Tuesday for the start of a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles. RHP Freddy Peralta (5-5, 4.62 ERA) is to start for the Brewers, while RHP Kyle Gibson (7-3, 3.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles.

Reds: RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 5:36 ERA) is scheduled to get the ball Tuesday when Cincinnati opens a three-game home series against RHP Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 1.77 ERA) and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

