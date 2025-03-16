Abada, Agyemang each score a goal, Charlotte beats Cincinnati 2-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Liel Abada and Patrick Agyemang each scored their first goal of the season shortly after halftime and Kristijan Kahlina had a career-high eight saves on Saturday night to help Charlotte FC beat FC Cincinnati 2-0.

Abada outraced a pair of Cincinnati defenders to a loose ball and rolled in a shot from the edge of the area to give Charlotte (2-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. Agyemang, on the counter-attack, perfectly timed his run onto a ball played ahead by Pep Biel and slipped a shot from the left-center of the area inside the back post to make it 2-0 in the 51st.