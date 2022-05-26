Aaronson to join Leeds from Salzburg with 5-year contract

Leeds said Thursday that it had agreed to a transfer with the Austrian club. Aaronson, a 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, will have a five-year contract through the 2026-27 season.

Aaronson joined Salzburg from Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union. Jesse Marsch was coach of Salzburg at the time, left at the end of the season for RB Leipzig, then was fired in December and became Leeds' coach in February.