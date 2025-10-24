Aaron Glenn keeps Jets' starting QB a secret. Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson out vs. Bengals

“I cannot tell you that,” Glenn said when asked if he could announce his starter.

When a reporter followed by asking if it's because he simply doesn't want to, Glenn responded: “That's exactly it.”

Fields was benched after another dismal performance last Sunday, and Taylor played the second half of New York’s 13-6 loss to Carolina. Glenn said Monday he'd deliberate over his decision and said Wednesday he knew who his starter would be, but wasn't going to reveal it publicly — citing not wanting to give the Bengals a “competitive advantage.”

Both Fields and Taylor, though, have said they don't know who the starter is and have been splitting snaps at practice.

Adding to the uncertainty is the fact Taylor has been treated this week for a knee injury after he was hit in the leg by a helmet against Carolina. Taylor was limited in practice all week and listed as questionable, but Glenn said he likes how he's trending toward playing — if he indeed is playing.

Glenn was asked if the injury situation could play into the quarterback decision.

“That's exactly why I'm not telling you,” the coach said. “Because I don't want to.”

When a reporter said he understood that, but was rephrasing the question when Glenn fired back: “That's exactly why I'm saying that — because I don't want to. I don't know how many times I've got to answer you that. It's not going to change.”

Glenn also wouldn't reveal whether the players know who the starting quarterback will be.

“That's going to be between me and the players,” he said.

On Tuesday, owner Woody Johnson blasted the quarterback play while speaking at the NFL owners meetings, saying the team’s 0-7 start was largely a result of Fields’ spotty performances. On Wednesday, Glenn said Johnson had every right to comment, but the decision on who'd start would remain Glenn's call.

Sauce sits

While the mystery over the Jets' quarterback swirls, New York knows it will be without top cornerback Sauce Gardner as he remains in the concussion protocol.

Glenn said the Jets will play rookie Azareye'h Thomas opposite Brandon Stephens as they face the Bengals' top receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“I've been ready since rookie minicamp,” said Thomas, a third-round pick out of Florida State. “Since I first came in, I always prepared like I was going to be a starter.”

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson will also be sidelined for the second straight game because of a knee injury.

Other players who'll be out Sunday include: running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (concussion), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (knee), linebacker Cam Jones (hip) and tight end Stone Smartt (quad).

Listed as questionable, but likely all playing, according to Glenn: running back Breece Hall (knee), tight end Mason Taylor (quadriceps), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hip) and linebacker Quincy Williams (shoulder).

