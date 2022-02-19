A calling: Volunteers help Lake Charles’ slow rebuild

“We really were,” he said in a makeshift office at a Methodist church in Lake Charles where the group has been coordinating its activity, work plans pinned to the wall behind him. “I’m surprised some people that we’ve come and talked to have said they have the third tarp on and that tarp has shattered. And so, you wonder — I don’t know why they couldn’t get help.”

Bill Howell, head of outreach for the United Methodist Church’s Louisiana Conference, which has formed a coalition that included Yoder’s charity and helped organize its mission, said his organization was among those that struggled to send volunteers for months after the start of the pandemic.

He was grateful that the Amish volunteers were available and said they carry out their assigned tasks like clockwork.

“It’s amazing,” Howell said, describing one of the houses they repaired. “They stripped it, they repaired it structurally and they put the roof on all in one day.”

For David Hall, whose Westlake home was being repaired by the volunteers, the help is a godsend. A tree fell through his house, and a contractor he hired to fix it didn’t do the job. The 75-year-old and his wife, both of whom are hearing-impaired, have been living in a FEMA mobile home next door.

Despite the months that have passed, hurricane damage is ubiquitous around Lake Charles. There has certainly been progress, but blue tarps are still a fixture of the landscape. Nearly 2,000 families remain in FEMA temporary housing, mainly travel trailers and mobile homes.

Long-term federal relief was finally approved by Congress in late September. But the $600 million appropriated, much of which will go toward housing, is not expected to reach the region until around May. Homeowners who may qualify are being encouraged to complete a survey at restore.la.gov.

In pushing Washington to provide further relief, Gov. John Bel Edwards has spoken of around $1 billion in still-unmet housing needs from Laura, Hurricane Delta, which followed a similar path about six weeks later, and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in October 2020.

The vast majority of those needs are in southwest Louisiana, which also saw a severe winter storm in February 2021 and heavy flooding in May. Many have sought help through their churches, the United Way or the Red Cross, but the pandemic restricted volunteers.

Kevin Watterson of ReachGlobal Crisis Response, part of the Evangelical Free Church denomination, said his organization was largely unable to deploy volunteers until about three months into the pandemic, and then in far fewer numbers than would have usually been deployed.

In normal times, the organization would be able to handle between 25 and 40 volunteers per week, he said. That had to be reduced to 10 to 15, and sometimes less, in the months after the shutdown began. Restrictions have more recently been eased.

He said the region’s lack of visibility also played a role in limiting help and donations. Without the cachet of New Orleans or the population and corporate base of Houston, the Lake Charles area and its struggles were never in the national consciousness or on its TV screens the way other storm recoveries have been.

Donations to his organization for Hurricane Harvey, the powerful 2017 storm that hit Texas, reached nearly $1 million, said Watterson. For Laura, they’ve been short of $100,000. A similar outcome has played out for Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 storm whose biggest impact was felt in smaller communities outside New Orleans. Donations have been in the range of $75,000, he said.

“I think part of the problem was that (Ida) impacted the coast and didn’t impact New Orleans in the same way that Katrina did obviously,” said Watterson. “But it was still Katrina-like for Hammond and LaPlace and places south.”

Meanwhile, Yoder’s group was a model of efficiency. To set up their base, they had enclosed a canopy behind the church with temporary walls and connected it to a mobile kitchen, where two women were at work.

Twenty-nine jobs had been assigned through case workers, much of it involving roofing. They had finished about half since arriving last month. The winter is a good time for the group to volunteer in the country’s south because the cold back home limits activity.

“It’s basically a calling from God to help people,” Yoder said. “If you have the means to help somebody, I think it’s a calling that we feel we should do.”