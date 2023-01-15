4th person dies after 5 shot; girl, 8, critically wounded

Police said Sunday that a 48-year-old man who had been hospitalized in critical condition had died. His 8-year-old daughter, who was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, remained hospitalized, police said.

Officers in a police cruiser were flagged down by the 41-year-old suspect at about 8 p.m. Friday and told that five people had been shot at a home in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood a few miles southwest of downtown, Cleveland police said. The man, a relative of the initial two adult victims, was taken into custody at the scene.