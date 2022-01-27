4 teenagers charged in fatal shooting of rideshare driver

The teens, all between 15 and 16, were taken into custody early Wednesday after a short standoff at a Dayton home, authorities said. Each youth was charged as a juvenile with aggravated robbery and aggravated murder, but authorities said their cases could soon be moved to adult court.

The investigation began when a rideshare driver called police to report she had been robbed at gunpoint by some teenagers. Around that time, officers responded to a fatal shooting call involving another rideshare driver found dead in his vehicle, which had crashed into another vehicle after the driver was shot.