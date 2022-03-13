Hamburger icon
4 men killed, 2 other people critically hurt in Ohio crash

news
1 hour ago
Authorities say a crash in Ohio over the weekend killed four men and critically injured two other people

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A crash in Ohio over the weekend killed four men and critically injured two other people, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car heading south in Clark County's Moorefield Township collided with another car heading west just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Three men in the first car and a 50-year-old man in the other car were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said.

Authorities said a 43-year-old woman and a youth from the westbound car were flown to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

