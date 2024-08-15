4 killed in series of crashes on Ohio Turnpike, closing route in both directions

The first crash in the eastbound lanes just west of Toledo left two dead and involved a truck hauling sulfuric acid and a passenger vehicle, the patrol said. Emergency crews set up a 150-foot (46-meter) perimeter around the spill.

A second crash involving four commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle while traffic backed up left one dead.

Just under an hour after the initial crash, a third pileup in the opposite westbound side of the turnpike left another person dead, the patrol said.

Authorities said at least 10 people were taken to hospitals.