4 found dead at central Ohio home after shooting, police say

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Monday after a passerby called 911, police said. One man was found Monday just outside the door, and the others were inside the residence in the village of West Jefferson, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown Columbus, West Jefferson police confirmed Tuesday.

A man who lived at the property, 45-year-old Andrew Thomas Swindall, was among the dead, according to police. They identified the others as 45-year-old Shawn A. Wright and 38-year-old Leon Billy Daniels, both of London, and 30-year-old Jamie Danielle Lavender, of Springfield.