springfield-news-sun logo
X

4 children in critical condition after Ohio apartment fire

news
1 hour ago
Authorities say a fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A fire in an Ohio apartment sent four children to the hospital in critical condition over the weekend, authorities said.

West Chester officials said the blaze was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Aster Park unit.

Fire crews reported finding four children inside and provided emergency care to a five-month-old child, a 1-year-old child, a 5-year-old child and an 8-year-old child.

The victims were taken to Children's Liberty and West Chester hospitals and were later transferred to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where all four were reported in critical condition Sunday. Their names and other details weren't immediately available.

West Chester police and fire authorities and a state fire marshal are investigating the cause and circumstances of the blaze.

In Other News
1
Mercy Health to host first pink honor walk for breast cancer awareness
2
Clark County Clerk of Courts to add imaging to online records system
3
Hamilton considers rezoning streets to allow for parking lot
4
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
5
Clark, Champaign districts see average scores on state school report...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top