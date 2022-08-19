springfield-news-sun logo
3rd attempted murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana cop

Evidence markers dot the scene, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, on Richmond, Ind., where Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop. (Mike Emery/The Palladium-Item via AP)

Prosecutors have filed a third attempted murder charge against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a third attempted murder charge against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed the new charge against Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond for shooting at a third officer in the Aug. 10 incident. With the additional charge, a judge Thursday raised Lee's bond to $1.5 million from $1 million.

Richmond police Officer Seara Burton remains in critical condition at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She had been scheduled to get married Friday.

Lee, who also was shot, is also being treated at a Dayton hospital.

Lee made his initial court appearance Friday from his hospital bed and entered a plea of not guilty. He also was appointed an attorney during the 11-minute court appearance.

Lee told the court he is not currently employed and has no income. When asked when his last job was, he said "It's been a long time, 2000-something, I don't know. I really don't remember," WRTV-TV reported.

Lee’s moped was stopped by officers Aug. 10 and Burton was called in to assist with her police dog, which indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

Burton, 28, is a four-year veteran of the Richmond department.

