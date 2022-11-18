3 minor leaguers suspended for violating drug program

Each suspension will begin at the start of the player's 2023 season.

There have been 50 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

