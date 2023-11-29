3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion that sparked massive fire at Ohio auto repair shop

Information about the three people who died was not immediately released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The injured person remained hospitalized Wednesday in stable condition.

The fire burned for several hours before it was extinguished around midnight. Firefighters had to contended with frigid conditions while battling the blaze, and Hillsboro city workers applied salt to nearby soaked roadways to prevent them from freezing over. Some roads in the area were also closed for several hours.

The cause of the explosion remained under investigation Wednesday. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is the leading the probe, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also investigate.

Hillsboro is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.