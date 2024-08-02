2nd-year NFL players poised for a breakout include Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Will McDonald, Luke Musgrave

Whether it's because of injuries, a lack of opportunity or the need to develop, there are several players from last season's draft class who didn't necessarily shine as rookies but could be poised to make a big jump forward in Year 2.

Here's a look at several potential breakout candidates for 2024:

OL PETER SKORONSKI, Tennessee Titans

The 11th-overall pick in the 2023 draft had a shaky rookie season after moving from tackle in college to guard in the pros. An early season appendectomy sidelined him for three games and led to weight loss that impacted his play. Now he's healthy and fully established as the left guard. He should benefit from the tutelage of new line coach Bill Callahan and the presence of rookie left tackle JC Latham to take a big step forward this season.

DE WILL McDONALD, New York Jets

McDonald showed flashes in limited time as a rookie after being drafted 15th overall. He played only 184 defensive snaps all last season but still provided 12 pressures and three sacks in that limited time. With Bryce Huff having left for Philadelphia and Haason Reddick holding out of camp, McDonald has impressed early and should earn far more playing time this season.

WR JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba was solid as a rookie for 63 catches for 628 yards and four TDs but had at least five catches only four times and never reached 65 yards receiving in a single game. Injuries in the offseason and training camp slowed Smith-Njigba’s progress but he fits well in new coordinator Ryan Grubbs’ offense and could be ready to develop into Seattle’s No. 1 receiver.

TE LUKE MUSGRAVE, Green Bay Packers

The second-round pick showed flashes as a rookie and caught a TD pass in a playoff win over Dallas. But Musgrave finished the regular season with just 34 catches for 352 yards and one TD while missing six games with an abdominal injury. The Packers have a deep group of young pass catchers surrounding quarterback Jordan Love but Musgrave should get more chances this season.

WR JONATHAN MINGO, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina offense was a complete mess last season when Mingo had only 43 catches for 418 yards and no TDs after being drafted in the second round. He should benefit from a change in scheme under new coach Dave Canales and an improved group of receivers led by offseason addition Diontae Johnson and first-round pick Xavier Legette to find more open space this year. Improved play by Bryce Young in his second year should go a long way in increasing the production of the entire offense.

RB CHASE BROWN, Cincinnati Bengals

The fifth-round pick had just 44 carriers for 179 yards as a rookie but should have a much bigger role in the offense after starter Joe Mixon was traded to Houston in the offseason. Cincinnati signed veteran Zack Moss but Brown is the superior receiving threat and should get plenty of opportunities to run the ball as well this season.

