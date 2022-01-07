2nd stay sought against Ohio law on aborted fetal remains

Republican Gov. Ohio Mike DeWine signed the fetal tissue measure into law in December 2020.

As state attorney general, he investigated allegations regarding Planned Parenthood’s treatment of fetal remains in 2015. His report found no evidence of the illegal disposal that was alleged, but it criticized the organization for disposing of fetal remains in landfills. Planned Parenthood called the finding “inflammatory.”

Iris E. Harvey, president & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, one of the plaintiffs, said the the law is “based on misinformation and propaganda used to stigmatize abortion providers and the people we serve.”

She said in a statement that allowing it to take effect would delay “vital and time-sensitive health care” until later in pregnancy for some and force others to to carry pregnancies to term against their will.

At the time of its passage, abortion foes called the new law a “vital piece of pro-life legislation” that assured human life was treated with dignity.