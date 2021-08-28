2nd-seeded Kontaveit beats Begu in Cleveland final

“Anett, you played amazing and you deserved to win,” Begu said. “It’s been an amazing week for me, celebrating my (31st) birthday and having so many Romanians here cheering. This has been a wonderful experience.”

Begu advanced to her first final since winning in Bucharest in her homeland in 2017. She was seeking her fifth WTA Tour title.

“It was a really, really, really, really close match,” Kontaveit said. “Putting pressure on yourself is not necessary, so I went point by point, trying to stay as calm as I could. I’m very happy with the way I pushed myself and pushed through.”

In the doubles final, top-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan beat Christina McHale of the United States and Sania Mirza of India 7-5, 6-3.

Aoyama and Shibahara won for the fifth time this year and eighth overall.

“American crowds have such a big voice, I thank you for that,” said Aoyama, who has 17 career doubles title. “And thank you Ena for playing with me.”

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Estonia's Anett Kontaveit celebrates her victory in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter

Caption Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu competes in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter

Caption Estonia's Anett Kontaveit competes in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter

Caption Estonia's Anett Kontaveit competes in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter

Caption Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, right, shakes hands with Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu after Kontaveit's victory in the Tennis In The Land singles championship, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter

Caption Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu competes in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter

Caption Estonia's Anett Kontaveit competes in the Tennis In The Land singles championship against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP) Credit: Joshua Gunter Credit: Joshua Gunter