2nd child dies after crash during Ohio funeral procession

Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron police department said the 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead Friday night at a hospital, where he was taken after the Thursday afternoon collision in Akron. A 12-year-old boy, identified by the Summit County medical examiner's office as Tymar Allen, died hours after the crash.

Police said the two cousins were in a car in the procession through Akron led by a marked police cruiser. Police were told that people were hanging out of car windows during the procession before the two-car crash, which fully ejected one of the children and partially ejected the other, Miller said.