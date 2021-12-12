2 children slain in shooting remembered in prayer vigil

Police said two armed suspects had approached the vehicle and opened fire “without any apparent warning or provocation” before a third suspect drove them away. Columbus homicide detective Terry Kelly said the shooting appeared to be “a targeted assassination.”

Police Chief Elaine Bryant and other authorities have called on anyone with information to come forward. “This isn’t snitching,” Bryant said. “This is humanity.”

Seretha Terry, who lost her 25-year-old son, Michael Fair, in a drive-by shooting in September 2020, wore a white and purple hoodie that read, “Forever in my heart, son” with pictures of Fair on the back. The Gahanna resident said prayer and spending time with other mothers in the group has helped her heal, but has yet to bring closure.

“I won’t have closure ’til there is justice for my son,” Terry said.

Also addressing the group was LaMona Marshall, whose 25-year-old son, Roberto Marshall, was shot and killed as he walked home from work in September 2017. Marshall, 49, has created a foundation to aid victims and families but still can’t bring herself to visit her son’s gravesite or leaf through photos of him.

“It’s nice to come down here, and it helps because of the other mothers,” Marshall said. “You never think it will happen to you.”