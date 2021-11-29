1st winners of Ohio youth vaccination incentives announced

The Vax-2-School program is offering $2 million in prizes for Ohioans ages 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and registered for the program. That includes $10,000 scholarships to Ohio schools for 150 winners, and grand prize scholarships of $100,000 for five winners.

The first 30 winners of the smaller scholarships were announced Monday, and 30 more will be unveiled each afternoon through Friday.