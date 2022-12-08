18-year-old college student elected mayor of Arkansas city

Jaylen Smith, who is Black, was elected mayor of Earle in Tuesday's runoff election, winning 235 votes to Nemi Matthews' 183, according to complete but unofficial results.

He's among the youngest mayors elected in the United States and would be the youngest member of the African American Mayors Association. Phyllis Dickerson, chief executive officer of the association, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the association's current youngest member is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, who is 35.