$100 million in taxes to help amusement park, Sandusky

The city's agreement with Cedar Point, which operates the Cedar Fair park, includes a new causeway, water taxi and other improvements that will be funded by an increase in city taxes on park admission and parking. Cedar Fair also agreed to maintain a corporate presence in Sandusky, although it’s unclear whether that presence includes company headquarters.

Starting in January, Sandusky will increase the city admissions tax from 4% to 8%, or about $2 more per $50 ticket at Cedar Point. An 8% parking tax will also go into effect.