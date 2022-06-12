springfield-news-sun logo
1 man dead in shooting at Ohio mall; 1 person in custody

One person died in a shooting at a northwest Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One person died in a shooting at a northwest Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said.

Sgt. Joe Albert of the Columbus police department said offices were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday due to a report of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside a shoe store who had been shot at least once. That person was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Sunday. The victim wasn't immediately identified, Albert said.

One person, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody.

Albert said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident inside of one store.” He said the motive wasn’t immediately apparent.

The mall was cleared and was to remain closed for the day, he said.

