1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

1 hour ago
Authorities say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.

According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.

Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.

The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.

