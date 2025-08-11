Ohio Legislative Black Caucus to hold town hall at Clark State

Expected to be the first of a series of sessions held by the caucus statewide, the event is sponsored locally by the Springfield Section of the National Council of Negro Women and was arranged after Patty Young learned of the caucus’s plans from her cousin Meredith Lawson-Rowe (D), a caucus member and graduate of Shawnee High School.

“I immediately contacted Melissa Bronston, who is the Social Justice Chairperson,” said Young, “and the Committee got busy and contacted several businesses and organizations in Springfield to help sponsor the event. About 70 Black women are very excited to bring this to Springfield.

Lawson-Rowe, who represents the 5th District of the Ohio House of Representatives on Columbus’s south side agreed to the plan “because I know there’s a lot of politically engaged people in the area that would like to know what’s going on at the Statehouse.”

Although “many of us think what happens in D.C. affects us all,” she added, “we all need to be engaged at the local level as well.”

The town hall plans come while Ohioans are considering alternatives to the property tax as a fundamental tool of financing government services. Its unpopularity led Ohio Republicans to pass reforms in the most recent legislative sessions but found themselves unable to override all the sections vetoed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who expressed concerns about disruptions to public school system budgets.

Lawson-Rowe joined other Democrats in praising the governor’s vetoes.

Although “property taxes are killing us,” she said, “we need to work out a solution” that considers “how local governments will continue to sustain services for the communities with less resources” from the national and state governments.

Young said anyone interested in helping the NCNW defray costs of the event may call Young Hair at (937) 324-4301.