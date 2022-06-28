Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber announced Tuesday that the defunct Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow online charter school owes $117 million in recovery funds.
The amount of $106,584,728 is owed to the Ohio Dept. of Education (ODE) and $10,658,473 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to return funds paid in 2016-18 for students whose total hours of attendance could not be confirmed, the auditor’s office said.
“Community schools, like ECOT, receive state funding under a formula that takes into account the number of students enrolled and the time they spend in classroom and learning activities,” says a release from the auditor.
ECOT was in operation from early 2000 through 2018, when it was suspended and shut down after the ODE demanded repaying for funds it gave the school for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years. The demand was made because the state believes the school inflated its student numbers.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, ECOT has been in multiple court battles over the repayment issue. The news release issued Tuesday by the Ohio Auditor of State says discussions started in 2018, ahead of the school’s closure, in preparation of a final audit.
“Reporting delays, incomplete and inaccurate financial statements, and other issues hindered auditors’ work.”
The final report, which included multiple findings and questioned costs that were not ultimately corrected, is available on the AOS website using Audit Search.
ECOT’s founder is William Lager, who also founded Altair Learning Management I Inc., a private company contracted by ECOT to manage the school, and IQ Innovations LLC, a separate private company contracted by ECOT to provide learning management systems and other services, Faber’s office said.
“Legal proceedings against ECOT, Lager and others involved continue. In early May, a Franklin County Common Pleas Judge issued judgments against IQ Innovations, Altair Learning Management I and another firm, Third Wave Communications, totaling more than $161.6 million,” the release said.
Additionally, “A trial is necessary to determine” Lager’s liability, the court ruled.
“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement in June 2019 with the Education Service Center of Lake Erie West (ESCLEW) in the amount of $878,099, representing the per-pupil fund share it received as ECOT’s sponsor,” stated the news release.
