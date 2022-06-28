Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million

“Reporting delays, incomplete and inaccurate financial statements, and other issues hindered auditors’ work.”

The final report, which included multiple findings and questioned costs that were not ultimately corrected, is available on the AOS website using Audit Search.

ECOT’s founder is William Lager, who also founded Altair Learning Management I Inc., a private company contracted by ECOT to manage the school, and IQ Innovations LLC, a separate private company contracted by ECOT to provide learning management systems and other services, Faber’s office said.

“Legal proceedings against ECOT, Lager and others involved continue. In early May, a Franklin County Common Pleas Judge issued judgments against IQ Innovations, Altair Learning Management I and another firm, Third Wave Communications, totaling more than $161.6 million,” the release said.

Additionally, “A trial is necessary to determine” Lager’s liability, the court ruled.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement in June 2019 with the Education Service Center of Lake Erie West (ESCLEW) in the amount of $878,099, representing the per-pupil fund share it received as ECOT’s sponsor,” stated the news release.