Oesterlen to host 2nd annual Christmas light drive-thru

Oesterlen Services For Youth will host its second annual Festival of Lights drive-through starting Thursday.
The holiday light display will be held each night from 6 to 9 from Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 26, at 1918 Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield.
Oesterlen’s 100-acre campus will be lit up with more than 30,000 lights. Santa and his team will also be on campus through Dec. 23.
“We encourage participants to join us for Springfield’s newest holiday tradition,” the release stated. “The Festival of Lights is Oesterlen’s way to give back to the community of Springfield and the surrounding areas that do so much to support the critical work Oesterlen does each day.”
Participants can enjoy the light display from the safety of their vehicles.
Attendees should use the Mechanicsburg Road entrance to access the event.
Oesterlen Services For Youth works with 1,000 children, youth and members of their families each year who have mental health, emotional and behavioral needs. Their services include residential mental health treatment, life skills development, treatment foster care, outpatient counseling, service coordination, respite care, community based services and adult programming.
