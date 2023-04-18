ODOT seeks comments on upcoming Champaign County projects

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding upcoming roadway projects, including two in Champaign County.
“Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources,” according to ODOT.
The ODOT projects include:
- Urbana Court Street Bridge Replacement (PID 115394): The City of Urbana proposes to replace the existing bridge carrying a storm sewer system under West Court Street, just east of North Russell Street. The project will address the deteriorated condition of the bridge, and construction is expected to begin in Spring 2025.
- Urbana Trail Safety Improvements (PID 115978): The City of Urbana proposes to implement safety upgrades at the Simon Kenton Trail crossings on Miami Street (U.S. 36) and Main Street (U.S. 68). At each location, the project will reconfigure the crossing approaches and implement improved signage and pavement markings, as well as minor sidewalk upgrades within project limits. Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2025.
More information regarding the projects can be found at the ODOT Projects page at www.transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects. You can search for each project by entering its PID number in the “Search by Keyword” filter.
Those interested in giving feedback can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov by May 31.
