Nuxhall Foundation honors Cincinnati Reds star pitcher with Character Card

“We know that children look up to athletes and local celebrities and want to be like them in so many ways,” said Kim Nuxhall, Nuxhall Foundation president and board chairman. “Through the Character Card program, we hope to show these future leaders the real ingredients that have led those role models to successful lives—like integrity, focus, grit, compassion and empathy."

It are these traits, Nuxhall said, his dad, the late Joe Nuxhall, valued most “and they helped him to lead a life of impact throughout his career, and we are so lucky to see good people in our community carrying on that tradition.”

Greene is the newest addition to the athletes and local celebrities to be in the Character Card series, including his teammate from the Reds bullpen and Moeller alum, Brent Suter. Other character champions featured in the card series include:

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer “The Mayor” Sean Casey

Local 12’s Sheila Gray

Middletown High School Alum and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber

Cincinnati Reds batboy Teddy Kremer

Franklin High School star and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Luke Kennard

Instead of statistics, the reverse side of each Character Card features a special character-focused message from the athlete or celebrity.

Greene said he’s “honored” by the recognition.

“I’ve been blessed that baseball has opened so many amazing doors and will impact my life far beyond my playing years,” he said. “Those doors have only opened because of my dedication to my craft but also the way I’ve treated those I’ve crossed paths with. The importance of being inclusive and allowing people’s voices to be heard in any space, has helped me become a leader and a role model for the next generation of major league citizens.”

In a recent act, Greene modeled the good character The Nuxhall Foundation values by offering a helping hand to those in need, said Nuxhall. Greene is a native Californian and offered free baseball cleats to any travel baseball, high school or college baseball players affected by the Palisades, Malibu and Altadena wildfires.

Additionally, Greene has been involved with the Cincinnati Reds P&G Youth Academy, hosting clinics and supporting outreach initiatives that improve the lives of youth through baseball-themed outreach programs.

“From the moment I first interacted with Hunter, I knew he’s the type of player that my dad would have admired for so many reasons,” said Nuxhall. “He is kind, hardworking, humble, and honest; and I have no doubt that those traits have been at the core of his unparalleled success. Youth athletes across our country can learn so much by watching and modeling Hunter’s attitude; he’s a professional in every sense of the word.”

The Nuxhall Character Card series started as a central project for The Joe Nuxhall Character Education Fund with Casey’s card in 2004. The cards are given to youth sports athletes and elementary schoolers at various programs all across the country to stress the importance of developing good character traits like determination, courage, self-discipline, sportsmanship and more.

“Other than becoming a World Series champion and a Hall of Famer, my focus is to help lead those to be the best versions of themselves in every aspect of life,” Greene said.

Anyone with a youth sports team or program that would like to receive the Nuxhall Foundation Character Cards, contact Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw at info@nuxhallmiracleleague.org.