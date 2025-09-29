Northeastern schools increase graduation rates on state report card

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s data report for each school district includes 17 different metrics related to achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Northeastern’s report card this year showed improvement on seven of those markers and decline on four, while five stayed the same and one is a newly added component rating.

The district scored 4 stars on the graduation rate, compared to 1 star last year, increasing the graduation rate to 94.7% from 58.9%. The four-year graduation rate rose to 94.7% from 93.3%, and the five-year graduation rate to 94.8% from 7.4%, which was a documentation error on the 2022-23 state report card. Despite providing the correct data to the state, the state has not allowed the district to reflect this correction in its records, the district said previously. The district received a watermark on its report card webpage that identified there were data errors.

“We are particularly proud of our graduation rates, with nearly 95% of students graduating on time — 94.7% over four years," Fisher said.

Northeastern’s performance index score also increased to 76.7% from 75.9% last year and gap closing rose to 40% from 37.3%.

The district stayed the same with 3 stars overall, in achievement, gap closing and early literacy, and 2 stars in progress, as well as in the new college-career ready component.

Although Northeastern met state standards with 3 stars, Fisher said they will continue working toward improving the overall rating by incorporating a multi-pronged approach to educating the whole student through academic, mental, physical and emotional wellbeing, as well as by strengthening the curriculum and using the systems put in place over the last few years to track student progress throughout the year.

The two areas where the district’s scores decreased were in early literacy, which went to 71.1% from 73.9%, and college-career ready, which went to 56.8% from 63.4%.

Fisher also highlighted the elementary schools for “continuing to shine” as Northeastern Elementary earned 4 stars overall in categories of achievement, progress and gap closing. It received 3 stars in early literacy. Kenton Ridge earned 4 stars overall.

“These results highlight the commitment of our staff and the accomplishments of our students,” he said.