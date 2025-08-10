Nonprofit installs severe weather alert system in Springfield nursing home

Operation SWEAT is a project of Raining Angels, which is a program under the nonprofit with the goal to provide shelter, supplies and guidance to the disabled community before a natural disaster takes place.

The systems were installed at Good Shepherd Village and include weather radios, bed shakers and flashing lights for residents who are deaf and hard of hearing.

“(It) is a severe weather plan implementation, as well as the supplying and installation of Midland Weather Radios, along with the appropriate attachments like bed shakers and strobes, for the deaf and hard-of-hearing,” Ryan Ray said.

Approximately 26 Midland Weather Radios were installed, 20 of which include flashing lights and bed shakers that went into rooms of people who are deaf or hard of hearing. It provides clear warnings to those who may not otherwise be able to hear it.

“Every minute counts during say a tornado warning, and with Ohio logging the most tornadoes (out) of any state last year with 74 (tornadoes), one of which touched down 3.5 miles from Good Shepherd, it is critical that we equip nursing homes with a fighting chance,” Ray said.

Good Shepherd Village was the first nursing home these systems were installed in, but Ray said it “certainly won’t be our last.” He said they’ll do their best to work with any and all nursing homes who would like Life Untethered’s help in their facility.

“The nursing population is the ‘forgotten population,’ but they deserve to be protected just like anyone else. They also deserve the highest quality of life, and feeling safe and protected plays directly into that. This project also sends a message to them that they are valued and are worth protecting,” Ray said.

This project cost nearly $3,000 and was made possible through investments of businesses and organizations such as Leis Realty, FRAM, Silfex, Shouvlin Foundation, and Carlton F. and Ruth T. Davidson Trust.

Life Untethered was designed to improve the quality of life for others, particularly those most vulnerable and the underserved, through programs and campaigns that help carryout that mission.

For more information, visit www.lifeuntethered.org.