Nonprofit celebrates a year of providing help, responding to natural disasters

“Our mission is simple: join hands to change lives,” said Tingley. “Time and again, our community has shown that when we come together to support our brothers and sisters, we are stronger. Local support continues to demonstrate the power of unity and compassion in making a lasting difference.”

Responding to natural disasters

Following the tornados in Mayfield, Kentucky last year, Tingley coordinated relief efforts and led a convoy of volunteers loaded with supplies ranging from diapers and formula, to pet food and large equipment to the devastated area.

“After witnessing the incredible outpouring of love and support for Mayfield, Kentucky, from our community after organizing a donation drive in the aftermath…we felt compelled to continue that mission,” he said. “It inspired us to dedicate ourselves to providing relief, support and hope to communities facing disaster.”

Tingley said every situation OHB has responded to has left a lasting impact on their hearts, but the devastation in North Carolina and the surrounding areas following Hurricane Helene in October 2024 stands out in particular.

“The experience reinforced our commitment to serving communities in their greatest times of need,” he said. “We have sent volunteers there eight times.”

Local roots, national reach

As OHB continues to grow, Tingley’s goal is to expand its reach further with the hope of one day serving every state and supporting all those affected by natural disasters.

While OHB’s reach is far, Tingley is proud of his local roots. A 2008 graduate of Springfield South High School, he was born and raised in Springfield, as is most of the OHB team.

Tingley is also the sole owner of Tingley’s Green Land Services, LLC, established in 2017.

“Leading a dedicated and professional team of lawn care and landscaping experts allows me the flexibility to utilize our skills and resources to support Ohio Hope Builders in any way possible and also to spread the word throughout our community,” said Tingley.

Tingley is not only known for his efforts through OHB, but also for organizing community clean-ups, raising funds for special causes and people in need and even securing a warming shelter during cold winter months.

‘The true heart of Springfield’

OHB was honored with a proclamation by the city of Springfield recognizing its contributions to the community and dedicated service to those affected by natural disasters.

“Ohio Hope Builders is the type of organization that shows the true heart of Springfield and Clark County, bringing hope to families after devastating loss and helping them back on their feet,” said Rob Rue, Springfield mayor. “The City Commission proudly recognized them for their effort and sacrifice.”

OHB is currently raising funds to secure a permanent headquarters in Springfield, which will allow it to strengthen the organization, expand capacity and serve more people in need.

“Additionally, we have partnered with other local nonprofits to address and support the diverse needs of our communities, ensuring that together we make a greater, lasting impact,” said Tingley.

Celebrating, growing for the future

Ohio Hope Builders will celebrate its first anniversary from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 at VFW Post 1031, 1237 E. Main St. in Springfield.

“We will be hosting a donation drive collecting new and gently used clothing, household goods, non-perishable food items and monetary contributions to support our ongoing mission,” said Tingley.

Food will be provided by Christian Brothers Meats. Adults are $10 and kids are free. Activities will include a bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank and more.

Then, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ohio Hope Builders will host a Monte Carlo event featuring a raffle for a 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200. Just 300 raffle tickets will be sold.

Grateful for the local support OHB receives from the community, Tingley said the generosity and commitment make OHB’s work possible and help make a meaningful impact in the communities served.

“Ohio Hope Builders has grown rapidly as a local nonprofit, thanks to the incredible support of our community members,” said Tingley. “We remain steadfast in our mission to assist those affected by natural disasters, and we are deeply grateful for everyone who helps us make a difference.”