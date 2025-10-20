‘No Kings’ rally returns to Springfield as political frustrations grow

“For one, as I’m looking around, this is bigger. The energy is more palpable than it was at the last one. There have been so many things in this country that have happened between June and now,” said Jen Casto, a local organizer representing Indivisible, the progressive organization behind the No Kings protests.

Frustration grows along political lines

Slogans included references to the Epstein files — which refers to the investigative files related to criminal charges of sex trafficking against Jeffrey Epstein, formerly a wealthy financier — along with messages of solidarity with others around the country and calls for an end to what protesters felt were attacks on America’s core values. “Release the files” was a common refrain, as well as reminders that the U.S. was founded as a free republic.

Casto expressed frustration over the crackdown on immigration and actions from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), such as worksite-specific immigration enforcement — often referred to as ICE raids — or when children are separated from their parents or homes when their parents get detained.

“They are attacking the transgender community, they are attacking other marginalized Black and brown communities, especially immigrants,” Casto said.

Nationally, Republicans portrayed Saturday’s protesters as far outside the mainstream and a prime reason for the government shutdown. GOP leaders called the rallygoers “communists” and “Marxists.” “I encourage you to watch — we call it the Hate America rally — that will happen Saturday,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

“Let’s see who shows up for that,” Johnson said, listing groups including “antifa types,” people who “hate capitalism” and “Marxists in full display.”

‘Hate has no home in Springfield’

Recent events in Portland, Chicago, and Los Angeles were denounced by demonstrators amid rising anger about the incumbent president’s immigration policy. According to Casto, the protests and calls for impeachment have grown because residents of Springfield saw parallels to the past.

“I think because people know history repeats itself, and when I say that, I’m talking about World War II and Nazi Germany,” she said.

Springfielders were also fed up with their city being portrayed negatively, Casto said.

“People want to show that hate has no home in Springfield, Ohio. In Springfield, we love all our neighbors from different backgrounds, no matter where they come from,” she said. “We also want to stress the point that love does not stop at borders nor does humanity. If I could sum it up in one sentence as to how this is different form last time, it’s that people are sick and tired of this nonsense.”

‘Sick and tired of this nonsense’

As flags waved and whistles were blown, cars passed and honked, appearing to show of unity with the crowd. The peaceful demonstration saw veterans, youths, educators, and retirees joined in in what many characterized as a celebration of the real things that make America great. Carlos Jillson, like his fellow protestors, felt it was important to be there to support democracy.

“We want to keep democracy strong and want to have fairness and due process and all the good things that a civil society needs; we want to protect that,” Jillson said.

His message to the wider Springfield community and his fellow Americans was simple.

“Listen to each other and take care of each other. I know it sounds kind of simple but that’s the basis of community. Just keep wishing for, wanting for, and trying for the best for one another,” Carlos said.

For many, their decision to protest was about much more than the here and now.

Casto summed up the feeling by saying, “I want to see a future where my children have a chance, other children have a chance, and I think this is it. This crowd exemplifies that. We’re showing here today that this city is full of love, that we love one another, that we are connected, and that we will continue to show up because we are sick and tired of this nonsense.”

Reporter Bryn Dippold and the Associated Press contributed to this story.