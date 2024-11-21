No injuries reported in German Twp. fire

Emergency crews from two townships were called to the scene of a house fire this afternoon.
According to Clark County dispatchers, the fire was reported at a house in the 3700 block of Ballentine Pike in German Twp.
Flames could be seen burning through the roof of the house as crews worked.
German Twp. police said that there were no injuries reported in the fire.
German Twp. fire crews were joined on the scene by crews from the Pike Twp. Fire Department.
