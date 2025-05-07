No injuries reported after plane hits runway during takeoff in Bellefontaine

A 2007 Diamond DA42 twin engine aircraft was in the process of taking off when the co-pilot inadvertently retracted the landing gear, causing the gear to hit the runway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Neither the pilot, a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man, nor the co-pilot, a 41-year-old Haleiwa, Hawaii, woman, were injured.

The plane had minor damage to its propeller and lower fuselage, according to OSHP. The runway was not damaged and stayed open.

The Columbus FAA Office of Flight Standards assisted OSHP at the scene.