No injuries in fire at Catholic Central

No one was injured in the fire of a light fixture at Catholic Central School Thursday.

Springfield Fire Rescue Division responded to a fire alarm around 11:46 a.m. but the call was upgraded to a “full fire response” on the report that a ceiling-mounted light fixture was on fire, according to a city release.

School personnel used a fire extinguisher to contain the fire before the fire department arrived. Once they did, the confirmed the fire was fully out, secured the area and checked for other hazards, according to the release.

The building was evacuated and no one was reported injured.

Students and staffed reentered the school once it was cleared by the fire department and resumed normal activities.

“Springfield Fire Rescue Division commends the quick actions of Catholic Central staff and the successful evacuation, which contributed to the safe resolution of this incident,” the city release stated.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.