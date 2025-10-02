No injuries in fire at Catholic Central

School personnel used a fire extinguisher to contain the fire before the fire department arrived. Once they did, the confirmed the fire was fully out, secured the area and checked for other hazards, according to the release.

The building was evacuated and no one was reported injured.

Students and staffed reentered the school once it was cleared by the fire department and resumed normal activities.

“Springfield Fire Rescue Division commends the quick actions of Catholic Central staff and the successful evacuation, which contributed to the safe resolution of this incident,” the city release stated.