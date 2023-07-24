Newly crowned Clark County Fair queen injured at horse show

Just one day after Chloe Gillaugh won the title of 2023 Clark County Fair queen, she was thrown from her horse Saturday.

Gillaugh was tossed from her 11-year-old horse, named Luna, after the animal was spooked during a show. Gillaugh was flung forward onto her horse’s neck, holding on nearly all the way around the arena before she eventually fell and hit her head.

The incident resulted in a concussion for Gillaugh, who will not be able to compete for the time-being. She has been riding for about six years.

She is now watching and helping out with events, plus taking breaks because the concussion has made standing and moving around difficult.

“Queen duty-wise, I’ve just kind of adapted to it,” said Gillaugh. “So, if I’m not at a specific show or event, I’ll sit in air conditioning, take off my crown for a minute, then I’ll go make an appearance and speak.”

Other than her fall, the 2023 edition of the Clark County Fair is off to a strong start, according to Dean Blair, Clark County Fair executive director.

The first three days of the fair drew big crowds with more than 31,000 people attending, according to unofficial early numbers.

Sunday had a record-breaking attendance of 13,000 people, according to an estimate from Blair. The weather was nearly perfect Sunday, which included a full day of gospel events and the popular demolition derby in the evening.

Gillaugh has been riding Luna for about five years, and this is only the second time she has fallen off her.

“She feels terrible about it. It was an off day for both of us,” she said.

Despite dealing with headaches and other concussion symptoms, she is staying positive and trying her best to fulfill her fair queen duties.

“It’s an unfortunate way to end, but I did round out my 4-H career with a grand champion before it ended,” said Gillaugh.

On Monday, the one-year anniversary of the line-of-duty death of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, the fair featured a Dunk-a-Deputy event to benefit school resource officers.

New security regulations and changes have been a success, Blair said, with no violence or fights this past weekend.

With people adjusting to the new parking and entrance gate changes, the parking lot was a little hectic this past weekend, Blair said. It is a one-way exit, following the exit-only signs leading to Laybourne Road.