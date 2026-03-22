New pet urgent care to open in Springfield

Williamson opened a clinic in Urbana in 2011, where Patton also works.

“We’ve had great success in this community and we’re really happy to help the clients and our patients here and we thought that we definitely needed urgent care in our area that’s more accessible and potentially more cost effective,” Williamson said.

While the care will not be discounted, Patton said the cost of care with a larger corporation is typically more than a privately-owned practice.

Patton has worked in animal care in some capacity her entire career. She is the practice manager at the Urbana clinic and she moved to Springfield in 2024, where she quickly noticed the need for an urgent care.

Williamson is a small animal veterinarian who did her undergraduate training at Wittenberg University and graduated from the Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine.

Most vets do not see after hours patients and without an urgent care in the area, pet owners have to travel to an emergency facility like MedVet near Dayton and Ohio State in Columbus, Williamson said. There are some urgent cares in Beavercreek, Columbus and Lima as well.

CARE PROVIDE

The Mitchell Boulevard building was previously Veterinary Services of Springfield, which has made transitioning it to an urgent care a smoother process, Patton said.

The practice is searching for an associate veterinarian or multiple part-time associate veterinarians and is hoping to open by late spring. Hours will be 4-10 p.m. Friday through Tuesday to start then will expand based on community need.

The urgent care is open to hiring a veterinarian comfortable and interested in urgent care medicine, from a new grad to a seasoned veterinarian, Patton said, and there could be multiple part-timers.

The urgent care will see small animals like cats and dogs and they may see exotic or pocket pets depending on veterinary preference and expertise, Williamson said.

They will see animals with urgent needs like ear infections, skin concerns, minor wounds and urinary tract infections — concerns that shouldn’t wait multiple days until a regular vet has an appointment available, Williamson said.