New Ohio program provides free examinations, glasses to school children

DeWine and First Lady Fran attended a ceremony Thursday afternoon at New Miami Local School district, the first in Butler County where students received free eye examinations and glasses through the program.

DeWine said he hopes the new legislature expands it into all counties and includes students in kindergarten through fifth grade instead of kindergarten through third grade.

On Thursday, 10 kindergarten and first-grade New Miami students received their first pair of glasses. Several of them smiled after putting on their glasses for the first time.

Connie Kilroy, the district’s school nurse, said the glasses will make “an incredible difference for our students” by improving their vision, reading ability and overall confidence.

District superintendent Rhonda Parker said Thursday was “a special day for our school community” because, for the first time, students with vision difficulties, could see and learn better.

DeWine encouraged all school districts in Butler County to participate in the program that provides free eye exams and glasses for students who otherwise may not get their vision corrected.

In Ohio, 26% of kindergarten through third-grade students who do not pass the school vision screening report going to the eye doctor and receiving a comprehensive eye exam, DeWine said.

He hopes this program “fills in those big gaps.”

DeWine said he and his wife are “very focused on reading because it’s the key to success in school and in life as well.”

Lance Himes, assistant director of Ohio Department of Health, said the program “removes barriers” for families who can’t afford glasses or have limited transportation available to drive to doctor appointments.

DeWine said the program brings critical vision services, including comprehensive eye exams and, if needed, glasses, to kindergarten through third grade students right in their school.

About 600 students attend classes at New Miami’s single, pre-kindergarten-12th grade school campus and all school families in the district are eligible for federal school meals assistance through the free and reduced food program

According to state education data, New Miami High School is ranked 664th out of 846 ranked schools in Ohio, for total students on lunch assistance.

The percentage of New Miami High School students on free and reduced lunch assistance (76.0%) is higher than the state average of 43.7%.