New Dollar General opens near New Carlisle

A new Dollar General has opened outside of New Carlisle at 10458 Marquart Road at Ohio 235.

Dollar General offers residents household essentials such as food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. The New Carlisle location includes home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

It also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.

This store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, according to a release from the company that said it will offer health insurance options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. If interested, applications and reviews of positions can be found here.

The new store highlights “our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, " said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development in the press release.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store, and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location,” he said.

To commemorate the opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. The opening will also give the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.