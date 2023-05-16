Man charged with assault allegedly threw signs, hit Tim Horton’s worker in face

According to Clark County Municipal Court records, Paul Campbell, 32, allegedly went to the Tim Horton’s at 2000 E. Main St. to pick up a Door Dash order and became upset when an employee told him she would help him once she finished another task. He reportedly threw a wet floor sign at the ceiling, left the store and threw another sign at the employee’s car and struck her in the face with keys in his hand when she went to tell him to leave.

Another employee left the store and tried to pull Campbell off of the woman, but he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking off her glasses. Both women “attempted to defend themselves by fighting back,” according to court records.