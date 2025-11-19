New Carlisle church plans final service, dinner ahead of closing

A special celebration of the church will be held Nov. 30, and it will be the church’s last official worship service.

The event will start with a gathering time at 3:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. there will be a chance to honor retiring pastor, Rev. Lynn Bova, as well as to exchange stories.

A light meal will follow at 5 pm. To take part in the meal, RSVP to Jane Fowler at 937-543-9227 or the Huntsmans at 937-663-7037 by Nov. 24. Organizers ask people to leave a message if no one answers.

After the meal, the church will hold a worship service at 6:30 p.m. that will include communion, recognition of the retirement of the pastor, a litany of praise for the dissolution of the congregation and a celebration of advent.

The service will be live streamed on the church’s YouTube page, Honey Creek Presbyterian Church. Church leaders will also have the sanctuary decorated for Christmas with the poinsettia tree and advent wreath for picture opportunities. There will be a special offering taken to be given to the Bethel Churches United Food Pantry.

If you cannot attend but would like to send a memory please email it to the either Elder Ron Fowler at rfowler2@outlook.com or Elder Cindi Cook at ccook@ape8250.com or jmcdcook@ape8250.com.