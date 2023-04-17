New aircraft mechanic school coming to CVG

“We are excited to award up to eight scholarships this inaugural year to those interested in attending,” Murphy said.

According to a news release from CVG, demand is high for qualified aircraft mechanics in the Cincinnati area. CVG serves more than 7 million passengers a year and is one of the fastest-growing cargo airports in the U.S. It offers nonstop passenger flights to more than 50 cities around the world.

CVG CEO Candace McGraw said she is looking forward to the opening of the school.

“Partnering with educational institutions to prepare students for a career in aviation is a priority for us at CVG,” McGraw said. “Together, we will transform lives and unlock new career opportunities for people in our region.”

The school is expected to be completed by early 2024 with enrollment at the location to commence soon thereafter.

This story originally published from WCPO-9, a content partner of Cox First Media.